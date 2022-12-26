Snowfall warning in effect for parts of western Manitoba

Environment Canada has declared a snowfall warning for parts of west central Manitoba and the Interlake for Monday night.

The weather agency is forecasting between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow to fall into the northern grain belt area of Saskatchewan in the evening and into central Manitoba overnight.

It will gradually taper off through the day on Tuesday in Manitoba, the weather warning says.

The snowfall warning covers the areas of Grand Rapids, Waterhen, Swan River, Duck Mountain, Porcupine Provincial Forest, The Pas, Wanless and Clearwater Lake Provincial Park.

Environment Canada warns that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some areas.

Visibility could suddenly be reduced at times in heavy snow.

