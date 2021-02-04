Snowfall warning, special weather statement in Winnipeg, Brandon, eastern Manitoba

Parts of southeastern Manitoba and Interlake communities will experience periods of brief but intense snowfall Wednesday night, while a number of eastern communities are under a snowfall warning.

In a special weather statement, Environment Canada says an intense band of flurries is tracking eastward across southern Manitoba

A number of communities, including Winnipeg and Brandon, will see between five and seven centimetres of snow.

Winds will gust to 60 kilometres per hour on Wednesday evening and overnight, CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder says.

That snow will taper to flurries on Thursday morning, but strong winds will remain.

"Blowing and drifting snow will still be an issue in open areas throughout the day," he says.

Visibility will be rapidly reduced due to heavy, blowing snow, the federal weather agency says.

The special weather advisory covers the following areas:

Arborg, Hecla, Fisher River, Gypsumville and Ashern.

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

City of Winnipeg.

Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall and Woodlands.

Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Ste. Rose, McCreary, Alonsa and Gladstone.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.

Meanwhile, a cold front tracking across the Prairies is forecast to bring more than 10 centimetres of snow in areas along the Ontario border, east of Lake Winnipeg.

Environment Canada says travel could be impacted and visibility may be suddenly reduced because of heavy snow.

The following communities are affected by the snowfall warning:

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein and Atikaki.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park and Pine Falls.

Island Lake, Oxford House and Gods Lake.

Poplar River.

That's not all — Sauder says extreme cold is expected by the end of the week.