More snow blanketing southern Manitoba on the night after Christmas

A dumping of 10-15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in parts of southern Manitoba beginning Wednesday night.

Environment Canada issued heavy snowfall warnings for much of Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba, which is expected to last overnight and into Thursday morning.

The highest snowfall accumulations are forecast along the international border with the United States. Surrounding areas can expect five to 10 cm of snow.

Drivers should expect reduced visibility in the region from blowing snow, which may continue into Friday.

The low-pressure system will also bring five to 10 cm of snow to Winnipeg and Brandon.