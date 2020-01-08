Snowfall warning issued for southern Manitoba

Snow and strong winds are expected to create some miserable conditions across southern Manitoba on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning that covers much of southern Manitoba with an expected 10-15 centimetres.

The snow will likely begin in the afternoon and end Thursday morning.

The highest amounts are expected along a line parallel to the Trans-Canada Highway and generally just north of it. Communities closest to the international border are not included in the warning.

In addition to the snow, strong southeasterly winds gusting to 60 km/h will whip up the fresh powder and create reduced visibility, Environment Canada says.

The winds will begin to increase over western Manitoba during the late morning on Wednesday and then move into the eastern part of the province in the afternoon. The gusts are expected to diminish overnight.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment Canada says in its warning.

More news from CBC Manitoba: