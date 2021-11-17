Heavy snow continues in central, northern Manitoba, prompting weather warnings

Parts of central and northern Manitoba are in for another day of heavy snow Wednesday.

A low pressure system moving into Ontario will continue to spread snow across the region, Environment Canada said.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for the following communities:

Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage and Snow Lake.

Island Lake, Oxford House and Gods Lake.

Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids and Pukatawagan.

Norway House, Cross Lake and Wabowden.

Poplar River.

Thompson, Nelson House and Split Lake.

A final two to four centimetres is expected for most areas Wednesday, while the Gilliam area may see five to 10 centimetres.

Meanwhile, the weather agency has issued a winter storm warning for The Pas area, saying heavy snow is expected to continue Wednesday, causing poor visibility.