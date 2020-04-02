Brace yourselves for a dump of snow Thursday

Winnipeg's brown lawns are expected to turn back to white again Thursday.

A snowfall warning is in effect today for the Winnipeg area, as well as southeast Manitoba east of Brandon, central Manitoba and parts of northwestern Manitoba.

Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the Red River Valley, the Interlake and southeast Manitoba over the next couple of days, Environment Canada says.

It's the result of a slow moving-system that will bring wet snow, and stay with us until Friday around midday.

A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of Manitoba this morning. (Environment Canada )

Close to 3,000 Manitoba Hydro customers were without power as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning due to the weather. Most of the outages were concentrated in Winnipeg, where 2,350 customers were without power.

By 9 a.m., just over 1,600 customers were still without power in Winnipeg.

Some highways remain closed Thursday morning as a result of poor weather conditions, including Highway 10, from Highway 1 to Highway 45 and Highway 19, in Riding Mountain National Park remain closed due to weather conditions.

Slick road conditions Thursday morning landed one truck in the ditch along Highway 1. (Walther Bernal/CBC )

The following highways have reopened:

Highway 16, from Neepawa to the Saskatchewan border

Highway 5, from the Saskatchewan border to Roblin

Highway 45, from Russell to Rossburn

Highway 83, from Russell to Roblin.

You can find more information on highway conditions on Manitoba government's website.

Amounts are expected to taper down in communities west of the Red River, with little new snow expected in Brandon.

This slow moving system will see the wet snow stay with us until tomorrow around midday.

On Wednesday, a dump of snow in southern and central Manitoba forced the closure of several highways