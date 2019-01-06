Up to 15 centimetres of snow expected for southeast Manitoba by Monday morning
Snowfall warning issued for Winnipeg and several communities along Ontario border
Brace yourselves, Winnipeg.
The city, as well as several communities in the southeast corner of the province, are about to get hit with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Monday morning, according to Environment Canada, due to a low pressure system developing over southern Alberta Sunday morning.
A snowfall warning was issued for the following areas Sunday morning:
- Berens River — Little Grand Rapids — Bloodvein — Atikaki
- Bissett — Victoria Beach — Nopiming Prov. Park — Pine Falls
- City of Winnipeg
- Dugald — Beausejour — Grand Beach
- Morden — Winkler — Altona — Morris
- Portage la Prairie — Headingley — Brunkild — Carman
- Selkirk — Gimli — Stonewall — Woodlands
- Sprague — Northwest Angle Provincial Forest
- Steinbach — St. Adolphe — Emerson — Vita — Richer
- Whiteshell — Lac du Bonnet — Pinawa
Communities located further east are expected to receive the most snow, with higher amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres, while communities located further to the west are expected to see between five to 10 centimetres of snow.
In addition, strong southerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h will develop by evening, which may create poor visibility, the weather agency says.
The snowfall is expected to taper off starting Monday morning.
