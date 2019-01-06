Up to 15 centimetres of snow expected for southeast Manitoba by Monday morning

Brace yourselves, Winnipeg.

The city, as well as several communities in the southeast corner of the province, are about to get hit with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Monday morning, according to Environment Canada, due to a low pressure system developing over southern Alberta Sunday morning.

The snowfall warning applies to several communities in eastern Manitoba. (Environment Canada )

A snowfall warning was issued for the following areas Sunday morning:

Berens River — Little Grand Rapids — Bloodvein — Atikaki

Bissett — Victoria Beach — Nopiming Prov. Park — Pine Falls

City of Winnipeg

Dugald — Beausejour — Grand Beach

Morden — Winkler — Altona — Morris

Portage la Prairie — Headingley — Brunkild — Carman

Selkirk — Gimli — Stonewall — Woodlands

Sprague — Northwest Angle Provincial Forest

Steinbach — St. Adolphe — Emerson — Vita — Richer

Whiteshell — Lac du Bonnet — Pinawa

Communities located further east are expected to receive the most snow, with higher amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres, while communities located further to the west are expected to see between five to 10 centimetres of snow.

In addition, strong southerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h will develop by evening, which may create poor visibility, the weather agency says.

The snowfall is expected to taper off starting Monday morning.

More from CBC Manitoba: