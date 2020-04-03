Shovels out, Manitoba: another snowy day in store for most of the province

Another blustery, snowy day is in store for Manitoba on Friday, the result of a slow moving weather system that may leave parts of the province with a whopping 30 centimetres of snow by the time it's over.

A snowfall warning is still in effect for southeast, central, and most of northern Manitoba.

Environment Canada says preliminary measurements show 15 centimetres on the ground already in the Winnipeg area.

This weather system is expected to bring significant snowfall to central and northern Manitoba over the next couple of days, Environment Canada says.

In southern Manitoba, the snow is expected to taper off throughout the day.

The snow will likely end sometime this morning in Winnipeg, the Red River Valley, and the Interlake area.

Northern Manitoba can expect periods of heavy snow throughout the day.

Most areas of the province will likely see between 15 and 25 centimetres by the end of this weather system, while parts of northern and central Manitoba could see up to 30 centimetres.

Road conditions are poor in some areas due to snow cover and blowing snow. Manitoba 511 has up-to-date highway conditions and closures on its website.

If it feels like a lot, it is.

The last time Winnipeg had more snow was back on Thanksgiving, when a snow storm brought 34 centimetres of snow.