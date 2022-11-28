Up to 25 cm of snow expected in parts of central, northern Manitoba: Environment Canada

Heavy snowfall could bring 20 to 25 centimetres of snow to parts of Manitoba, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency issued a snowfall warning Monday morning for regions across the central and northern parts of the province.

The snow is expected to expand eastward on Monday before tapering off from west to east overnight Monday through Tuesday.

In the central area, the warning includes Swan River, Duck Mountain, Porcupine Provincial Forest, Poplar River, Grand Rapids and Waterhen.

In the north, it includes Island Lake, Oxford House, Gods Lake, The Pas, Wanless, Westray, Clearwater Lake Provincial Park, Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow Lake, Norway House, Cross Lake and Wabowden.

The prolonged period of snow, expected to be heavy at times, is being caused by a low-pressure system tracking across the Prairies to parts of east-central Saskatchewan and central Manitoba, the warning said.

Environment Canada advised people to refer to their local forecasts for more specific details about the timing of the snow and snowfall amounts.

The weather agency also urged people in the affected areas to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be reduced at times in heavy snow.

It also recommended people take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.