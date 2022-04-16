Snowfall warning in effect for southwestern, central Manitoba mere days after blizzard

Even more snow is on the way for southwestern and south-central Manitoba after parts of the province saw an April blizzard earlier in the week.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Saturday night into Sunday, where affected areas could see between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow.

Another clipper system has begun to take shape in Montana and will continue tracking eastward on Saturday night, the weather agency said.

The snowfall warning covers the following areas:

Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Treherne.

Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.

Melita, Boissevain and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.

Virden and Souris.

In southern Manitoba, snow will start to fall on Saturday night near the Saskatchewan border, moving west toward the Red River Valley.

The snow will taper off from west to east, ending in the east by Sunday night, the warning says.

The heaviest snowfall is expected for communities south of the TransCanada Highway where up to 15 cm total is expected.

Near the Turtle Mountains and along the southern Pembina Escarpment, the higher terrain could lead to total accumulations locally approaching 20 cm.

Winds gusting from 40 to 50 km/h are expected after the system passes through on Monday morning, which could lead to blowing snow.



Winds will diminish to light for most of southern Manitoba by the afternoon.

Environment Canada is warning people to adjust their driving with changing road conditions as visibility might suddenly drop.