Snowfall warnings in effect for parts of Manitoba
Snowfall warnings are in effect for some pockets of northern Manitoba as well as areas north and east of Lake Winnipeg on Thursday.
Warnings in effect for Flin Flon, Lynn Lake, areas north and east of Lake Winnipeg
Snowfall warnings are in effect for some pockets of northern Manitoba as well as areas north and east of Lake Winnipeg on Thursday.
A low pressure system over Saskatchewan was expected to bring 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to those regions, beginning in the west in the morning and continuing into the evening as the system moves east into Ontario.
The following areas are under snowfall warnings:
- Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow Lake.
- Lynn Lake, Leaf Rapids, Pukatawagan.
- Norway House, Cross Lake, Wabowden.
- Poplar River.
- Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein, Atikaki.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?