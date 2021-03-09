Southwestern Manitoba, parts of Interlake region getting another taste of winter

Winter's not quite done with us yet.

Parts of southwestern Manitoba and the Interlake region could see up to 20 centimetres of snow Tuesday.

A low pressure system moving through the province is bringing heavy snowfall with it, Environment Canada says, prompting the weather agency to issue a snowfall warning for these regions.

This weather system could bring between 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to some parts of the province, Environment Canada says.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of southwestern Manitoba and the Interlake. (Environment Canada )

The snow is expected to taper off by Tuesday evening.

However, some areas in southern Manitoba may receive some freezing rain.