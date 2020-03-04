Snowfall warning issued for parts of southern Manitoba
10 centimetres of heavy, wet snow expected to fall, says CBC Manitoba meteorologist
Environment Canada has issue a snowfall warning for parts of southern Manitoba.
An Alberta clipper system is moving through southern region Wednesday afternoon, and it's expected to bring about 10 centimetres of snow by Thursday morning, says CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder. He says the Riding Mountain area could see up to 15 centimetres.
"It's not really going to be a blowing snow event, but visibility will be reduced due to large snow flakes," Sauder said.
Winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour will be coming from the southeast before turning into a northerly wind overnight, he said, adding the snow will be too wet and heavy to blow around very much.
Visibility will be reduced due to about one kilometre in the Dauphin area, an rush-hour traffic in Winnipeg could be messy, he said.
It has already started snowing over the Riding Mountains, and small flakes are falling now in Winnipeg.
