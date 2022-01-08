Snowfall, blowing snow warnings in effect for some Manitoba communities

Environment Canada has issued snowfall and blowing snow warnings for parts of the Interlake region and southern Manitoba.

In the Interlake region, a low pressure system is expected to bring between five to 10 centimetres of snow during the day Saturday. The snow is expected to taper of by Saturday evening.

The snow fall warning is in effect for the following regions:

Arborg - Hecla - Fisher River - Gypsumville - Ashern

Berens River - Little Grand Rapids - Bloodvein - Atikaki

Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Prov. Park - Pine Falls

Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands

Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa - Gladstone

There are also blowing snow advisories for some communities in southern Manitoba.

Southeast winds of 40 km/h to 60 km/h combined with failing snow could reduce visibility to 800 metres of less Friday evening and Saturday, Environment Canada says.

Areas impacted by the blowing snow advisories are: