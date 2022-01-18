Snowfall, storm warnings remain in effect for southeastern Manitoba

Heavy snow blanketed much of the southern half of Manitoba as Environment Canada issued a mix of snowfall and winter storm warnings for Tuesday morning.

About 10 to 15 centimetres of snow was expected to fall in western and central Manitoba, with the exception of the province's southwestern corner. Similar snowfall amounts are expected in the Interlake and Manitoba's south and southeast, and as far north as The Pas and the surrounding areas, the weather agency said.

Communities in the Parkland Region could see more like 20 centimetres, Environment Canada said.

The closures led several school divisions to close to in-class learning on Tuesday.

By noon, as much as 12 centimetres of snow had been reported in some parts of Winnipeg, according to CBC meteorologist John Sauder, but a last blast of snow in the afternoon was likely to bring that up a few centimetres.

"The bigger story is the wind, as the centre of the low pressure passes to the east and the cold front swings through," Sauder said in his latest weather journal.

Gusts as high as 70 or 80 kilometres per hour were expected, with visibility near zero in blowing snow, he said.

Those winds will remain strong through Tuesday evening and overnight, then drop off early on Wednesday, he said.

Winnipeg city streets were blanketed in snow ahead of the morning commute. (Darin Morash/CBC)

The following areas were placed under a winter storm warning Tuesday morning due to forecast wind gusts as fast as 80 kilometres per hour, blowing snow and reduced visibility:

City of Winnipeg.

Dugald, Beausejour, Grand Beach.

Morden, Winkler, Altona, Morris.

Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild, Carman.

Selkirk, Gimli, Stonewall, Woodlands.

Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita, Richer.

The following areas remained under snowfall warnings as of Tuesday afternoon:

Berens River, Little Grand Rapids, Bloodvein, Atikaki.

Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park, Pine Falls.

Sprague, Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet, Pinawa.

The heaviest of the snowfall was expected to taper off in the morning, but that was expected to be followed by gale force winds, Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Eric Dykes said Tuesday morning.

"Travel is going to be treacherous," he said. "If you can stay at home, please do."

An extreme cold warning was also issued for Tadoule Lake and Brochet in the north.

Temperatures around –35 C, combined with winds up to 20 km/h, were expected to bring wind chill values near the –45 mark.