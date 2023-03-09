Special weather statement issued for southwestern Manitoba with 10-20 cm snow possible

People in southern Manitoba would be well-advised to stretch out their shovelling muscles — they might need them this weekend.

A low-pressure system in Montana is expected to track into North Dakota, spreading snow into southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba, a special weather statement from Environment Canada says.

The snow is forecast to begin Friday night then push across portions of southern Manitoba through Saturday.

As much as 10 to 20 centimetres is possible in some areas but there is some uncertainty about the path it will take, the weather agency says.

The system could end up farther south, substantially decreasing the amounts across the southern Prairies.

Areas affected by the special weather statement include:

Brandon.

Virden.

Souris.

Neepawa.

Carberry.

Treherne.

Killarney.

Pilot Mound.

Manitou.

Melita.

Boissevain.

Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Moderate southeasterly winds will also develop, producing areas of blowing snow on Friday evening and early Saturday, which could result in poor travel conditions.