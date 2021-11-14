More snow coming for parts of central, northern Manitoba on Tuesday, says Environment Canada
Freezing rain, slippery conditions expected in regions south of the snow
A strong weather system approaching Manitoba is expected to bring more snow to central and northern parts of the province on Tuesday, Environment Canada says.
A special weather statement issued early Sunday morning says that system is expected to bring somewhere between 10 and 25 centimetres of snow to the affected regions.
The snow is forecast to start Tuesday during the day and continue into the night.
It's also expected to fall especially hard in a line stretching from The Pas, near Manitoba's border with Saskatchewan, to Island lake near the province's Ontario border, the statement said.
In areas south of the snow, a band of freezing rain is likely. That's expected to cause slippery conditions, Environment Canada said.
More details about exactly which communities are expected to get more snow on Tuesday is available on the weather agency's website.
