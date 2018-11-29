It's a marshmallow world after Manitoba gets snow dump

It finally looks a lot like Christmas in Winnipeg after weeks of Mother Nature just teasing with a dusting of flakes here and there.

Plump, powdery snow started falling just after noon in the city on Wednesday and went through the night. By morning, a fluffy blanket covered the ground.

Whether you're walking, cycling, taking the bus or driving, you'll need extra time on Thursday. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Environment Canada meteorologist Mark Melsness said the city received nine centimetres. The last time Winnipeg had a shovel-worthy amount of snow was March 4-5 when it was 21 cm.

Across southern Manitoba, the amounts ranged from 5-10 cm. Those highest amounts were in Brandon and Morden.

The snow was pretty much done falling by early Thursday morning as the system that brought it moved on and died out.

City crews have been working through the night, plowing and salting bridges, underpasses and main routes the moving on to bus routes and collector streets.