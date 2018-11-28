Snow moves into southern Manitoba, heads for Winnipeg

There hasn't been much snow for Winnipeggers to shovel this season, but it's coming.

A system moving through southern Manitoba should bring enough to make it look a little more like Christmas, said CBC meteorologist John Sauder.

The snow started in western Manitoba on Tuesday night and is expected to reach Winnipeg and the Red River Valley by noon Wednesday.​ Sauder anticipates it will continue into the evening, overnight and on Thursday.

"I'm expecting a general swath of 3-5 centimetres by Wednesday night, then an additional 2-3 cm on Thursday," Sauder said.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that covers the southwest section of the province, where some places could see up to 10 cm when the system is done. In addition, there is a risk of freezing rain on Wednesday.

With just three days left in November, Winnipeg has had only four centimetres of snow. The average for the month is 20 cm, Sauder said.

Areas just north of the city, closer to Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba, however, have seen much more that that this year.

Selkirk had 30 cm dumped on it in early November and not much has melted away, Sauder said.