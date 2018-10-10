Winter blasts into southeastern Manitoba with dump of snow

The snow is already falling in southeastern Manitoba and much more is expected.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning with as much as 15 centimetres expected before the flakes taper off overnight into Thursday.

It's all being caused by a low pressure system over the American Midwest which is track northeastward toward Lake Superior. The system is primarily impacting Ontario but Environment Canada says the latest radar imagery shows "significant snow" pushing into extreme southeastern Manitoba.

The warning area in Manitoba covers the Rural Municipality of Piney, including Sandilands and Sprague, as well as Buffalo Point and the Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.

The Whiteshell and eastern Red River Valley are expected to see lesser amounts, more like 5-10 cm.

In Winnipeg, a couple of centimetres are likely later in the day.