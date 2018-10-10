Winter blasts into southeastern Manitoba with dump of snow
Snowfall warning issued for Rural Municipality of Piney, including Sandilands and Sprague
The snow is already falling in southeastern Manitoba and much more is expected.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning with as much as 15 centimetres expected before the flakes taper off overnight into Thursday.
It's all being caused by a low pressure system over the American Midwest which is track northeastward toward Lake Superior. The system is primarily impacting Ontario but Environment Canada says the latest radar imagery shows "significant snow" pushing into extreme southeastern Manitoba.
The warning area in Manitoba covers the Rural Municipality of Piney, including Sandilands and Sprague, as well as Buffalo Point and the Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
The Whiteshell and eastern Red River Valley are expected to see lesser amounts, more like 5-10 cm.
In Winnipeg, a couple of centimetres are likely later in the day.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.