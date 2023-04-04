'Get ready for overall difficult conditions,' Manitobans warned as snowstorm on way

As southern Manitobans brace for a major spring snowstorm fuelled by a Colorado low, there are probably more than a skeptical few feeling a bit of déjà vu.

Around this time last year, Environment Canada issued a warning about the same type of low-pressure system bearing down on southern Manitoba and carrying "the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades," but the snowfall was well below what was forecast in most areas.

Asked if there's a chance this one might also skirt by, Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Natalie Hassell was steadfast in the forecast.

"No, I'm sorry, there isn't," she told CBC Manitoba Information Radio host Marcy Markusa on Tuesday morning. "Right now, if it does track differently, we'll actually get more [snow], not less."

The low will centre itself over North Dakota and Minnesota later Tuesday with southern Manitoba affected by its northern extent, Hassell said.

Heavy, wet snow is expected to start to fall late Tuesday afternoon and continue until Thursday evening, the national weather agency said in its winter storm warning.

By the time the system is done with Manitoba, it is expected to leave behind as much as 25 cm in the southeast corner and as little as five centimetres at the western edge of the warning.

Winnipeg is expected to see something in between that, from 10-15 cm.

Environment Canada's warning area runs from Killarney through the Ontario border across the south. It stretches about halfway into the Interlake region and in the east, as far north as Manigotagan.

A fringe around the perimeter of that warning area, which includes Brandon, is listed as a winter storm watch, which means those communities could possibly see impacts from the storm but it is less certain than in the warning area.

The extreme southwest corner of the province has no weather alerts at all.

The snow, in those areas that will get it, will be heavy, wet and sticky — because the season is supposed to be spring, not winter, there is a higher moisture content.

And then there is the wind. Gusts up to 70 km/h are likely, Hassell said.

"I'm not sure if the winds are quite strong enough to throw stuff around, but if you have things that are loose on your property, it might be a good time to tie them down or put them away," she said.

"And get ready for overall difficult conditions."

Hassell suggests being careful and taking breaks while shovelling.

"Don't lift everything that you can [usually fit] in your shovel. Just shovel smaller amounts every time and don't twist as you lift, because that just leads to really bad scenarios."

WATCH | Winnipeggers clean up after the 1997 blizzard:

Blizzard shuts down Winnipeg in 1997 Duration 1:36 Exactly 25 years ago today, Manitobans woke up to a whopping snowstorm. It was the worst recorded blizzard snowfall in Winnipeg in a century, surpassing one in 1966 that left 38.1 cm of snow.

While the snow is a disappointment for those hoping to see trees budding and new growth sprouting from gardens, it's really not that unusual, Hassell said.

"We can get snow well into May. The amounts are reasonable in terms of what we can often see at this time of year for these types of storms."

On April 5, 1997, a Colorado Low dropped 48 cm on Winnipeg and a little more in other parts of the south. It locked the Red River Valley in a whiteout that lasted 24 hours, forcing people to abandon vehicles and sleep in airports, offices and even shopping centres.

That set the stage for the Flood of the Century, as the runoff from melting snow more than doubled the normal spring levels later in the month.

Visibility will be impacted from the coming storm as well, due to the wind gusts.

Hassell strongly advises against driving anywhere if possible so "you can avoid being in this mess, because if we do have blizzard conditions, you're going to be stuck there for a really long time."

If you do need to travel, be sure to take an emergency road kit with you, she said.

The City of Winnipeg said it is prepared to deal with whatever the storm throws at it. Crews will monitor road conditions and stand by, ready to apply salt to improve traction as needed, a news release from the city said.

Further decisions about plowing operations will be made as the weather system passes through. There are no winter parking bans in place at this time, the release said Tuesday morning.

The province said its Hydrologic Forecast Centre will also closely monitor the snowfall and expects to have an updated flood forecast once the system passes.

The most recent forecast, from late March, said the Red River is expected to spill its banks in several places but not rise high enough to threaten any communities protected by ring dikes.

Flood forecasters raised the risk for the Red from moderate to major due to a series of snowstorms south of the border at that time.

Finally, don't despair, spring is in the air — after the storm, that is.

There are actual signs of it in the forecast. Environment Canada forecasts a high of 11 C on Easter Sunday and 16 C on Monday, though Hassell thinks that might be a wee optimistic.

"Considering how much snow we're about to get, it would all have to melt to make it to plus 11 on Sunday," she said.

"I'm not saying it won't happen but … five, maybe six degrees is probably more realistic."