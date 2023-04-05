Dozens of schools closed across southern Manitoba as heavy snow hits province

The snow is piling up in southern Manitoba and so is the list of school closures.

Poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions have led the following school divisions to cancel classes for Wednesday:

Hanover School Division.

Border Land School Division.

Evergreen School Division.

Lord Selkirk School Division.

Seine River School Division.

Prairie Rose School Division.

Red River Valley School Division.

Prairie Spirit School Division.

Sunrise School Division.

Garden Valley School Division.

Calvin Christian School is open but its country bus service is not operating. The city shuttle is running.

The Franco-Manitoban School Division has closed the following schools:

École Lagimodière (Lorette).

École Pointe des Chênes (Ste. Anne).

École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie).

École Réal-Bérard (St-Pierre-Jolys).

École Gabrielle-Roy (Ile des Chênes).

École Saint-Georges.

École Saint-Jean-Baptiste.

École Sainte-Agathe.

École Noël-Ritchot (St. Norbert).

École Gilbert-Rosset (St. Claude).

École Aurèle Lemoine (St. Laurent).

École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes.

A Colorado low brought heavy snowfall into southern Manitoba overnight and will continue to impact nearly the entire region through the day, slowly moving further north into the Interlake region.

The greatest accumulations will fall over the extreme southeastern portions of the province, with totals of 20-25 centimetres expected before the system moves out on Thursday.

Accumulations will decrease to the west and northwest, with the Red River Valley expected to get 10-15 cm and western Manitoba looking at storm totals of 5-10 cm, Environment Canada forecast.