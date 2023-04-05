April snowstorm sweeps into southern Manitoba

Streets and highways — and pretty much everything else outside in southern Manitoba — are layered in snow, and it's likely only going to get worse as the day goes on.

A Colorado low moved into the province overnight and will continue to impact nearly the entire region through the day, slowly moving further north into the Interlake.

The massive system runs from the Manitoba escarpment in the west, right across the southern part of the province and well into Ontario.

Manitoba's southeast corner is expected to be hardest hit, with 20-25 centimetres expected before the system moves out Thursday, Environment Canada forecast.

The Red River Valley, including Winnipeg, will likely get 10-15 cm and western Manitoba is looking at totals of 5-10 cm.

The snow arrived overnight in Winnipeg, making for a messy early morning drive. Heavy snow will fall through the day before tapering off by evening, Environment Canada says. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Communities closer to the international border saw the start of the storm on Tuesday evening but it was only a tease in Winnipeg, where it didn't begin in earnest until closer to 11 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologist Rose Carlsen said.

"We did get an early band around 5 p.m. [in the city], but that wasn't really the start of the big show itself," Carlsen said.

As of 7 a.m., 6-9 centimetres of snow had fallen in Winnipeg and about double that further south around Steinbach, she said.

"It is a little early for a ton of reports, but that's what we've gotten so far. We're expecting the most in the Sprague and Whiteshell region, but we haven't gotten any reports out of there so far."

The conditions have prompted many school divisions to cancel classes for the day.

Heavy snow will fall through the day before tapering off by evening, leaving some light stuff lingering overnight, Carlsen said.

Winds are expected to really pick up around midday. They only recently increased in North Dakota, closer to where the system is centred, but it's slowly moving northward, Carlsen said.

The winds will lead to a significant reduction in visibility for most of southern Manitoba.