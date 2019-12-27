Snow storm headed for southern Manitoba could make weekend travel plans dicey

A Colorado low will bring snow to southern Manitoba and could make road travel to North Dakota or Minnesota risky, says a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The south-east corner of the province will get the most snowfall with around 10 to 15 centimetres, while Winnipeg could get up to five centimetres by Monday, said Natalie Hasell.

However, North Dakota and Minnesota will be far more impacted, so people planning to take a trip south of the border on the weekend should check road conditions before heading out, she said.

Hasell expects the storm to hit late in the day Saturday.

"So if you're leaving for the states Saturday morning you're okay, Sunday morning it could be dicey or even late Saturday it could be dicey," she said.

After this weekend, Manitoba can expect to see mild temperatures continue next week, thanks to warming winds coming from the southwest, Hasell explained.

Overnight lows will be around -13 C — much higher than the usual -23 C for this time of year.