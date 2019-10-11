'The weather is our enemy': Manitoba snowstorm shuts highways, closes schools, snaps trees

A storm that has draped southern Manitoba in heavy, sticky snow is causing havoc on highways and knocking down trees and power lines across the region.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Brandon and Headingley — one of many road closures — while 35,000 hydro customers are in the dark, including more than 24,000 in Winnipeg.

Repairs will be delayed because of the treacherous conditions and all the downed trees and branches, Manitoba Hydro spokesman Bruce Owen said.

A downed tree leans on a house on North Drive in Winnipeg. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The storm arrived so early this fall that most trees are still loaded with leaves, which are now supporting the snow and causing the branches to bear more weight than normal.

"And they are coming down on our [power] lines," said Owen, urging the public to be careful.

"What we're seeing right now is that a lot of folks are taking pictures and video of downed lines, of sparking transformers, to post on social media and they're getting too close. It's just not worth it."

Anyone who comes across a downed line needs to call 911 because it's a public safety matter, Owen said.

"Emergency officials will get in contact with us and we will come and de-energize it as quickly as possible."

PUBLIC SAFETY ADVISORY: if you see a damaged or fallen power line, stay away and call 911. Treat all lines as energized. Stay away from them or anything they touch. Never try to remove tree branches from lines. Read more here: <a href="https://t.co/3Avsvd3xWi">https://t.co/3Avsvd3xWi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> —@manitobahydro

Owen also advises people to avoid the temptation to try knocking the snow and ice off of their trees, especially if they can't see where the service line is going into a home.

"The risk is you're going to come into contact with the line or break a branch and bring down the line as you're standing underneath it," he said.

In addition to trees toppling around Winnipeg, some traffic lights have come down, while others are not working.

👆We are currently on scene at several intersections for lights out however there are many more around the city. Reminder - watch for lights out, slow as you approach, come to a complete stop, and only enter the intersection when it is clear. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/drivesafe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#drivesafe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipegweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipegweather</a> —@wpgpolice

A Colorado low weather system moved into Manitoba from the United States on Wednesday.

It has been cutting across the province from the southwest corner into the Red River Valley and northwest toward Berens River.

CBC meteorologist John Sauder expects it to drop as much as 50 centimetres of snow to the west of Winnipeg before it shifts out of the province by Saturday.

Winnipeg received about 20-25 cm Thursday and expects about the same on Friday.

A tree limb hangs on a wire on a street in Winnipeg's North Kildonan neighbourhood. (Jill Taylor/CBC)

Graham Harrison spent part of Friday morning trying to remove a tree that fell on his house on North Drive in Fort Garry.

He was inside on Thursday night when it happened around 9 p.m. Fortunately, it wasn't a big tree.

"It was just a thump, but it was loud enough you knew something had happened," Harrison said. "Now I'm just trying to clear snow off the tree to get the weight off 'cause there's more snow coming.

"All the trees are hardy but you cannot load them [with snow] like this and expect them to last. But now I've got firewood."

Graham Harrison scrapes snow Friday morning from a downed tree that hit his house on Thursday night. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The storm has also brought strong northerly winds, which are expected to increased significantly on Friday. Gusts could reach 70-80 km/h, Sauder said.

"Our issue right now is with the wind picking up and additional precipitation expected, and perhaps colder temperatures," Owen said, asking people to be patient as crews try to get to everything.

"We fully expect, with the weather to persist and even get worse, the number of outages will increase. As we restore one neighbourhood, two more neighbourhoods go down.

"But we're out there."

In summer, when a storm blows through and leaves damage in its wake, crews can scramble quickly to make repairs. This is much different, Owen said.

"The storm we have moved in [Wednesday] and is still hanging over us today and will persist into the night and into tomorrow, continually causing damage," he said.

Hydro is also hiring private contractors to remove the downed branches and trees.

"We understand completely people's frustration and the inconvenience to this. We are working as quickly as we can and as safely as we can to restore power as soon as possible," Owen said.

"But the weather is our enemy."