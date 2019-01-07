Winter storm cancels classes for some Manitoba students

Snowy conditions have cancelled classes for students at several Manitoba school divisions.

Inclement weather and hazardous road conditions led officials at the Rolling River School Division to close all schools in the division Monday morning, according to a tweet from the division late Sunday.

Beautiful Plains School Division tweeted late Sunday that buses will not be running Monday, and classes have been cancelled at Brookdale Elementary School, J M Young School and all colony schools in the division.

All Sioux Valley schools will also be closed Monday due to the weather.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Winnipeg and the southeast corner of Manitoba Sunday.

A snowfall warning has been issued for Southeast Manitoba. Churchill is under a winter storm watch and western Manitoba can expect 'unpleasant weather' as well. (Environment Canada )

The national weather service said the region could get hit with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Monday morning due to a low pressure system that developed over southern Alberta Sunday morning.

Communities located further east were expected to receive the most snow, with higher amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres, while communities located further to the west were expected to see between five to 10 centimetres of snow.

In addition, Environment Canada said strong southerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h would develop by Sunday evening, possibly creating poor visibility.

The snowfall is expected to taper off starting Monday morning.

Watch CBC Manitoba for more information as it becomes available.