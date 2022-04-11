Manitoba storm could be 'worst blizzard in decades,' Environment Canada says

A major spring blizzard is "poised to wallop" southern Manitoba for three days this week and has the potential to be the worst storm in decades, Environment Canada says.

In an updated storm watch notice on Monday, the weather agency said widespread snowfall of 30-50 centimetres is expected, along with north winds gusting from 70-90 km/h, giving zero visibility at times.

CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder says Winnipeg might get lucky and see slightly lesser amounts, around 24-45 cm.

To put that into context, though, Winnipeg typically averages 127 cm of snow over the course of a winter, so 45 cm would be nearly one-third of an entire season's worth of snow.

"This one will rival the storm back in 1997, when Winnipeg picked up 48 cm of snow," Sauder said. "Sometimes I use the term 'city-paralyzing storm' and I think this has potential to be that.

"So yeah, this could be one those storms where we see the city kind of shut down and stores closing. Highway travel? Absolutely forget it."

Much higher amounts, possibly approaching 80 cm, could be seen in the higher terrain of western Manitoba and the western Red River Valley, Environment Canada's storm watch said.

Although things should ease up through Good Friday, temperatures won't be warm enough to start melting the heap of snow. A high of -5 C is forecast for Friday and -1 on Saturday. The normal daytime high for this time of year is 9 C.

"But by that time, I think things will start to open up, as far as the plowing operations go," Sauder said. "It'll take a couple of days, but perhaps by Sunday we'll be back into some travelling."

If it's any consolation, having a storm around this time of year isn't unusual. Last year, on April 12-13, Winnipeg was hit with 23 cm of snow, Sauder said.

"We got through that OK. That one didn't accompany a whole lot of wind, but still."

The system, a Colorado low, is on track to hit the province starting Tuesday night and last through to Friday before it heads into northwestern Ontario.

It will begin near the U.S. border Tuesday night as the system moves toward Minnesota, and continue to push northward.

By Wednesday morning there will be heavy snow falling from southeastern Saskatchewan through most of southern Manitoba, Environment Canada forecasts.

"Travel will become increasingly difficult as the day progresses Wednesday, with widespread highway closures a near-certainty," Environment Canada's weather alert states.

"By Wednesday evening even travel within communities may become impossible as the heavy snow and strong winds continue. And more of the same is expected on Thursday."

Forecast storm position as of 7 am Wed Apr 13 via Canadian RDPS model. Strong low moving into central Minnesota with snow spreading into srn MB from the south. Snow expected to start in Winnipeg Wed am. Storm forecast to move slowly over nrn MN thru Thu before heading east <a href="https://t.co/8SCNjBeEW8">pic.twitter.com/8SCNjBeEW8</a> —@robsobs

Do not plan to travel and stock up on needed supplies and medications now, the alert says.

"This storm has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades," it says.

Power outages are likely and rural areas in particular should be prepared for extended outages.

Conditions should begin to improve on Friday as the winds taper off and the heaviest snow moves east, "although the cleanup after this storm will likely last well into next week," Environment Canada says.