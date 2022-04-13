Sideways snow slams into Manitoba with strong winds from storm system

Strong winds and sideways snow are blowing through southern Manitoba as a storm system centred just across the U.S. border is making its presence felt.

The storm started pushing across the border Tuesday night and made its way further north, into Winnipeg, Brandon and other communities along the Trans-Canada Highway, during the early morning hours.

Snow, at times heavy, is expected to continue throughout the day, along with northeast winds gusting as high as 70 km/h at times. Travel will become increasingly difficult as the day progresses, Environment Canada said in an alert for the region.

The RCMP are ready to close highways when necessary. So far, the only ones shut down are Highway 75 from Morris to the U.S. border and Highway 1 (Trans-Canada) from Elie to Highway 34.

In a news release Tuesday night, RCMP said they were preparing to close all major highways in the province around midnight, or whenever it begins to snow. The storm's slower progress has delayed that somewhat so the widespread closures are not required yet.

The system will continue to track northward into Manitoba's Interlake region through the day. The Colorado low is expected to stall over Minnesota, keeping Manitoba in its sights through to Friday.

For the Red River Valley, including Winnipeg and southeastern Manitoba, the majority of the snow is now expected to fall today, Environment Canada said.

It will continue through Thursday but with lesser amounts expected, then taper off on Friday.

Total snowfall accumulations by the time the storm subsides are expected to range from 30-40 centimetres in and around Winnipeg, 40-60 cm for the western Red River Valley, including Portage La Prairie and Morden, and 20-40 cm for the eastern Red River Valley and southeastern Manitoba, Environment Canada said.

Areas west of Winnipeg are expected to experience blizzard conditions as the storm intensifies. Near-zero visibility is likely in most of western Manitoba by this afternoon.

Blizzard conditions will persist through the night and ease back somewhat on Thursday, but snow and blowing snow will still be an issue, Environment Canada forecast.

Snowfall totals will range from 25-50 cm with some higher amounts over Riding Mountain and Turtle Mountain.

The weather agency previously said amounts in those higher elevations could push closer to 80 cm.