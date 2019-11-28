Impending U.S. storm could hamper Black Friday travel

Southern Manitoba is about to get hit with a mix of snow, and potentially freezing rain, this weekend, which could put a damper on any south-of-the-border travel plans for Manitobans.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada is in effect for southern parts of the province.

Most of the snow and freezing rain is expected to be south of the U.S. border, meaning it might be good to rethink any travel to Minnesota or North Dakota for Black Friday deals, says CBC meteorologist John Sauder.

"Travel to the south not recommended at all. You may even run into closed highways where you just have to turn around and come home," he said.

Southern Manitoba will see less snow, between two to three centimetres, but high winds could create blowing snow and low visibility. The Winnipeg area will likely see the same amount of snow, beginning Thursday night, though most of the storm.

For more details, see John Sauder's weather blog:

The Riding Mountain National Park and Dauphin areas could see up to 10 centimetres, as they are on higher terrain and are impacted by an easterly wind.

This precipitation pattern is expected to last until late Saturday.