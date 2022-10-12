Here we go: Snow squalls with near-zero visibility possible in eastern Manitoba

The s-word has crept back into Manitoba's weather forecasts.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for part of the province, saying gusting winds and fresh snowfall could develop in communities east of Lake Winnipeg starting Wednesday evening and lasting throughout Thursday.

Rapidly accumulating snow, along with near-zero visibility at times, is expected under the strongest squalls.

Significant snowfall accumulations are possible, though the amounts will be highly variable due to warmer ground temperatures that will cause some melting, the weather agency says in its alert.

"Snow squall warnings will be issued when the location and intensity of the squall bands becomes more certain," it says.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather and people should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The areas under the watch include:

Rural municipality of Alexander, including Powerview-Pine Falls.

Rural municipality of Victoria Beach.

Nopiming Provincial Park.

Bissett.

Manigotagan Black River First Nation and Hollow Water First Nation.

Berens River.

Bloodvein.

Little Grand Rapids and Atikaki Provincial Park.

Further north in Brochet and Tadoule Lake, a wind warning has been issued, with "severe winds" gusting to 90 km/h expected to begin around noon Wednesday.

The northwesterly winds are being ushered in by a low-pressure system that will intensify as it moves into the area, Environment Canada said.

The winds are expected to begin to diminish Thursday morning.