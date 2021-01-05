Snow route parking ban takes effect in Winnipeg neighbourhoods Thursday

A parking ban takes effect this week that will stretch into the weekend as city plows begin clearing snow on residential Winnipeg streets.

Plows will hit the road in 12-hour shifts from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Saturday as forecasts suggest snow could be on the way.

A chance of flurries is expected beginning Thursday night and extending into Friday, CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder said.

Daytime snow ban parking routes on Thursday include zones D, G, H, P and S. Evening routes cover zones E, F, J, K, L, M, N and R.

Beginning Friday morning, plows will clear in zones B, I, O, Q, T, U and V, and continue through zone A streets from 7 p.m. until the next morning.

Zone C streets will be plowed on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the city said in a news release.

Snow route signs will pop up on affected streets, but residents can also check the City of Winnipeg website, use the city's snow route map, download the Know Your Zone app or contact 311 to find out if there is snow clearing planned for their street, according to the release.

Vehicles parked on the street in these spots may be towed or issued a ticket for $150 — $112.50 if paid early.

