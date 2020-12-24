Extended hours cancelled for Winnipeg's snow route parking ban

An extension of the regular hours for Winnipeg's snow route parking ban has been lifted.

The regular ban, from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m., is now back in effect, the city said in a Thursday morning news release.

The city had expanded the hours as of midnight Tuesday in anticipation of a big cleaning job on primary routes. A storm was expected to bring 15-25 centimetres of snow and blowing snow to southern Manitoba on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The winds arrived, but the snowfall didn't amount to much.

The regular ban, which prohibits vehicles from being parked overnight on streets marked as snow routes, will remain in place until March 1, 2021.

Vehicles parked on the street will be issued a ticket for $100 — $75 if paid early — and may be towed.