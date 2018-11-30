Longer snow route parking ban starts in Winnipeg on Dec. 1

Winnipeg's annual snow route parking ban begins this weekend.

Starting at 2 a.m. on Dec. 1, vehicles parked on streets designated as snow routes from 2-7 a.m. risk getting a $100 ticket and possibly towed.

The city has extended the time an extra hour, from 6 a.m. in previous years, to allow crews more time to get the work done; however, tickets will still only be issued from 2-6 a.m.

The annual winter ban is in effect until March 1.