Longer snow route parking ban starts in Winnipeg on Dec. 1
City has extended no-parking time to 7 a.m. to give snow-clearing equipment more time to plow
Winnipeg's annual snow route parking ban begins this weekend.
Starting at 2 a.m. on Dec. 1, vehicles parked on streets designated as snow routes from 2-7 a.m. risk getting a $100 ticket and possibly towed.
The city has extended the time an extra hour, from 6 a.m. in previous years, to allow crews more time to get the work done; however, tickets will still only be issued from 2-6 a.m.
The annual winter ban is in effect until March 1.
"Snow routes are a top priority for snow clearing to ensure that emergency vehicles can navigate quickly and safely around the city," says a notice from the city.
"It's important that vehicles are not parked on snow routes overnight in order to enable rapid and efficient snow clearing of these critical routes."
More information about the city's parking bans is available online.