Annual snow route parking ban ends in Winnipeg

People in Winnipeg will once again be allowed to park overnight on designated snow routes.

The city's annual snow route parking ban, which starts every year on Dec. 1 and continues until March 1, has ended, the City of Winnipeg said in a news release Sunday.

The ban outlaws parking on designated snow routes between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

It is lifted at 7:01 a.m. on the last day of February, meaning drivers in the city now won't need to worry about it again until December.

