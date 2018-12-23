Snow plows to visit back lanes Thursday

Snow is still coming down on Sunday, but city crews have been out since Saturday trying to keep roadways clear.

On Thursday, plows will head into back lanes.

Priority 1 streets were plowed again Sunday, with city crews monitoring while they plow Priority 2 (bus route) streets and sidewalks.

There's no current plan to plow residential streets, the city said in a tweet.

The overnight snow route ban is also in effect, which bans parking on marked streets from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

City plowing schedule as of 9 a.m. Dec. 23:

Priority 1 streets (regional): being plowed and sanded.

Priority 2 streets (collector/bus routes): being plowed and sanded.

Priority 3 streets (residential): being sanded as required. No plow planned.

Sidewalks/bike paths: being plowed.

