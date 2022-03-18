Winnipeg plowing crews removed close to 1.6 million cubic metres of snow this winter

Winnipeg crews have removed abut 1.6 million cubic metres of snow over the course of a winter where the snow never seemed to stop.

That equates to about 466 linear kilometers of snowbanks, says Ken Allen, communications co-ordinator for the City of Winnipeg's public works department.

"When you think of all those millions of cubic metres of snow that have been hauled away, crews have been busy," Allen said.

There was so much snow that the city's Kenaston-based snow removal site reached capacity in January, leaving crews with three other sites, which were half-full as of mid-February.

The CBC News drone team was out shooting one of the City of Winnipeg's snow depots just north of Winnipeg Thursday. A city spokesperson said crews have removed 1.6 million cubic metres of snow over the course of the winter. (Trevor Lyons/Radio-Canada)

Allen said those sites have enough room left for any additional snow clearing that needs to be done.

But the massive snow piles they've accumulated aren't going anywhere anytime soon, he said.

Usually, the piles at the Kenaston site are gone by August, Allen said, but it could be longer this year under the circumstances.

"We'll just have to see. I'm hoping for really warm temperatures this summer. I think everyone deserves that," he said.

As of Feb. 20, Winnipeg had seen nearly double its usual amount of snow it usually does by that date.

Typically, the city will have seen on average 92.4 centimetres of snow by mid-February. But that number was at 156.6

Winnipeg is not alone.

Earlier this week, the City of Brandon said their crews have hauled more than 1,500 semi-loads of snow — or about 60,000 tons — off of streets so far this winter.

That city has received about 150 centimetres of snow this winter to date. That's about 50 centimetres more than the Wheat City usually gets in an entire year, according to Environment Canada data.