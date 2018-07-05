Assiniboine Park Zoo's snow leopard cubs get names, daily talk show
Meet Kaash and Arka. Those are the names overwhelmingly chosen by Winnipeggers in an Assiniboine Park Zoo poll to name two new snow leopard cubs.
New arrivals Kaash and Arka will be part of daily zookeeper chat at Winnipeg zoo's enclosure
Meet Kaash and Arka.
Those are the names overwhelmingly chosen by Winnipeggers in an Assiniboine Park Zoo poll to name two new snow leopard cubs.
All the name options referenced Asia or Russia, the natural habitat of the endangered snow leopard.
Close to 3,000 votes were cast for each snow leopard cub in four days, and the names were clear winners: Kaash with 1,272 votes and Arka with 1,779 votes.
Kaash means "expression of a wish" in Russian, the zoo says. "Arka" is a word of Indian origin meaning "sun."
Fans of the snow leopards can attend a daily 10:30 a.m. snow leopard chat at the enclosure, where animal care professionals will talk about the cubs, their parents Batu and Akar, and other interesting leopard facts.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.