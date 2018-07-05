Assiniboine Park Zoo's snow leopard cubs get names, daily talk show

Meet Kaash and Arka.

Those are the names overwhelmingly chosen by Winnipeggers in an Assiniboine Park Zoo poll to name two new snow leopard cubs.

All the name options referenced Asia or Russia, the natural habitat of the endangered snow leopard.

The cubs with their mother, Batu. (Assiniboine Park Zoo/Supplied)

Close to 3,000 votes were cast for each snow leopard cub in four days, and the names were clear winners: Kaash with 1,272 votes and Arka with 1,779 votes.

Kaash means "expression of a wish" in Russian, the zoo says. ​"Arka" is a word of Indian origin meaning "sun."

Fans of the snow leopards can attend a daily 10:30 a.m. snow leopard chat at the enclosure, where animal care professionals will talk about the cubs, their parents Batu and Akar, and other interesting leopard facts.