Manitoba man, 61, dead after rollover near Snow Lake: RCMP

A 61-year-old man from the northern Manitoba community of Snow Lake is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

Police say around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the car the man was driving hit the shoulder on Provincial Road 392, eight kilometres south of Snow Lake. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled several times.

The driver, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger, a 52-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Snow Lake RCMP, along with a forensic collision reconstructionist, are still investigating.

Snow Lake is about 600 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.