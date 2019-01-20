Parking ban in effect Sunday night to make way for snow hauling
A parking ban will be in place Sunday night on some Winnipeg streets to make way for snow clearing.
Ban will be in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday
The ban will be in place on the following streets, from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday:
- Archibald from Nairn to Elizabeth.
- St Mary's from Marion to Dunkirk.
- Notre Dame from Portage to Isabel.
- Balmoral from Notre Dame to Ellice.
- Osborne from Hay to Jubilee.
- Stradbrook near Osborne.
- River near Donald and around Osborne.
- Jubilee westbound from Pembina to Cockburn.
The city-wide snow hauling operation is meant to improve snow storage capacity, the City of Winnipeg's website says.
