Parking ban in effect Sunday night to make way for snow hauling

A parking ban will be in place Sunday night on some Winnipeg streets to make way for snow clearing.

The ban will be in place on the following streets, from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday:

Archibald from Nairn to Elizabeth.

St Mary's from Marion to Dunkirk.

Notre Dame from Portage to Isabel.

Balmoral from Notre Dame to Ellice.

Osborne from Hay to Jubilee.

Stradbrook near Osborne.

River near Donald and around Osborne.

Jubilee westbound from Pembina to Cockburn.

The city-wide snow hauling operation is meant to improve snow storage capacity, the City of Winnipeg's website says.

