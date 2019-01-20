Skip to Main Content
Parking ban in effect Sunday night to make way for snow hauling

A parking ban will be in place Sunday night on some Winnipeg streets to make way for snow clearing.

Ban will be in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday

A parking ban will be in effect on some Winnipeg streets Sunday night to make way for snow hauling efforts. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

The ban will be in place on the following streets, from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday:

  • Archibald from Nairn to Elizabeth.
  • St Mary's from Marion to Dunkirk.
  • Notre Dame from Portage to Isabel.
  • Balmoral from Notre Dame to Ellice.
  • Osborne from Hay to Jubilee.
  • Stradbrook near Osborne.
  • River near Donald and around Osborne.
  • Jubilee westbound from Pembina to Cockburn.

The city-wide snow hauling operation is meant to improve snow storage capacity, the City of Winnipeg's website says. 

