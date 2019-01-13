Watch for No Parking signs Sunday night as snow hauled away from major roadways
Just when you thought the plowing was over (for now), the city has issued a new parking ban for Sunday night.
Overnight parking ban on some streets
Just when you thought the plowing was over (for now), the city has issued a new parking ban for Sunday night.
Snow is being hauled away from several major streets, beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Temporary No Parking signs will be in place until 6 a.m.
The locations:
- Osborne from Brandon to Broadway.
- York from Main to Memorial.
- Carlton from Ellice to Broadway.
- Hargrave from Broadway to Ellice.
- Donald from Ellice to Broadway.
- Smith from Navy Way to Ellice.
- Garry from Ellice to Broadway.
- Fort from Broadway to Ellice.
- Regent from Kanata to Winona.
- Bond from Victoria to Pandora.
- Day from Victoria to Pandora.
- Regent from Moroz to Panet.
The city said in a release Sunday that back-lane plowing is complete. Any residential streets or sidewalks that were missed in this week's city-wide operation will be cleaned up soon, the release said.
More from CBC Manitoba: