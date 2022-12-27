Heavy snow, freezing rain warnings issued for parts of western Manitoba

Heavy snow and freezing rain are headed for separate parts of western Manitoba, according to warnings issued by Environment Canada late Tuesday afternoon.

The southwest corner of the province is expected to see freezing rain conditions Tuesday evening.

A freezing rain warning was issued for communities in and around Melita, Boissevain, Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou, as well as Turtle Mountain Provincial Park. The rain is linked to a low pressure system developing in Saskatchewan, the national weather agency said, and road, highway and sidewalk surfaces could become slippery.

The same system will also bring 10-15 centimetres of heavy snow to areas further north that are close to the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border, Environment Canada said.

Snowfall warning for Swan River and Dauphin regions. Freezing Rain warning for SW Manitoba <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcmb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/tdD6Dgah34">pic.twitter.com/tdD6Dgah34</a> —@johnsauderCBC

Communities in and around Dauphin, Russell, Roblin, Winnipegosis and Swan River, as well as Duck Mountain Provincial Park and Porcupine Provincial Forest, are under the snowfall warning.

Snow or ice pellets are expected to begin Tuesday evening and continue overnight and into Wednesday morning. Snow will continue falling Wednesday, but only a couple of centimetres is expected, according to Environment Canada.

