Wintry mix of snow, freezing rain heads into southern Manitoba

Southern Manitoba could be in for some slick conditions this weekend.

A Colorado low weather system crossing the northern plains of the United States on Friday will bring periods of snow and freezing drizzle to southern Manitoba, Environment Canada forecasts.

The wintry mix of precipitation will begin in the southwest corner of the province and spread east throughout the morning, the weather agency says.

The conditions could make sidewalks and roadways extremely icy.

The exact timing and duration of the system is uncertain at this time, Environment Canada says, though it is expected to continue through late Saturday in many areas.

Conditions should improve Saturday night into Sunday.