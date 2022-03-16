Snow-covered sewer drain causing puddles on your street? City of Winnipeg wants to know
New online portal offers a way to get rid of the problem has temperatures warm
The city is encouraging Winnipeggers to report frozen or clogged sewer drains on streets so crews can help improve drainage as snow begins to melt.
This week's above-zero temperatureskick-started the spring melt, which in turn has made for big puddles in some areas thanks to a winter with above average snowfall amounts.
City crews have already been out doing a mix of clearing snow from ditches, injecting steam into snow-covered or frozen street drains and catchment basins, and patching up holes on roads as pothole season begins.
In order to better direct those efforts, the city is asking anyone who comes across standing water on streets to report the address or intersection and other details using a new online portal.
If private property is flooded or in the event of a safety concern, the city asks Winnipeggers to call 311.
