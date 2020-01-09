Temperatures will fall in southern Manitoba as snow moves out

Clear skies are coming to southern Manitoba but they're also bringing a drop in temperatures.

But first, the snow needs to finish falling. That will happen by early afternoon in Winnipeg but will take a bit longer for areas north and east, where it seems to be lingering, Environment Canada meteorologist Mike Russo said.

A snowfall warning remains in the Interlake region as well as on the east side of Lake Winnipeg, in Victoria Beach, Grand Beach, Beausejour and the community of Brokenhead, where school is cancelled for the day.

It's also in place for an area much closer to Winnipeg, just north of the Perimeter Highway in East St. Paul and Birds Hill.

By the time the snowfall wraps up later on Thursday, those areas could see totals up to 15 centimetres, Environment Canada forecasts.

The warnings that covered much of the rest of southern Manitoba on Wednesday have ended, with snowfall amounts ranging between five and 10 centimetres, Russo said. Winnipeg received about six centimetres.

There could be higher amounts in some places and less snow in others, however. Strong winds on Wednesday would have blown the snow around and the automated precipitation gauges used by Environment Canada have difficulty getting correct readings in those conditions, Russo said.

Most of those numbers are based on radar estimates, not from actual measurements, he said, except for Winnipeg, which Russo measured himself.

As the snow moves out of Winnipeg around noon, the clouds will hang around for a bit longer, keeping the temperature around –11 C, which is on the mild side for this time of year. The normal daytime high for this time of year is –13 C.

But then a ridge of high pressure will force its way into the province. It will push out the clouds and bring much colder temperatures, Russo said.

"You replace one with the other," he said about the snowy weather being taken over by the frigid air.

The high for Friday will be around –20 C with a bone-chilling –29 C that night and into Saturday morning.

The temperature for Saturday is likely to linger around –18 C.