Winnipeg enforcing snow route parking ban starting 12 a.m. Tuesday

The City of Winnipeg is set to enforce an extended snow route parking ban starting 12 a.m. Tuesday following a large dump of snow that blanketed the city on Monday.

The parking ban extends the city's annual snow route parking ban by two hours, prohibiting parking on designated snow routes between midnight and 7 a.m.

The ban will continue until further notice and violators could be fined $100 and/or have their vehicles towed, the city said in a statement.

The city is asking people to check streets for snow route signs, or if unsure, use its online address lookup tool , the Know Your Zone mobile app , our interactive snow route map or contact 311 .

The city is also asking motorists to drive to conditions and to use extreme caution when driving near snow-clearing equipment.