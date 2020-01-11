Overnight parking ban back to normal hours after Friday extension

The City of Winnipeg's overnight snow route parking ban is back to its normal hours after being extended on Friday to give crews extra time to clear the dump of snow that fell Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday night, the regular parking ban was extended to start at 12 a.m. and run until 7 a.m.

Now the ban is returning to its regular hours of 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

"Snow routes are a top priority for snow clearing to ensure that emergency vehicles can navigate quickly and safely around the city," the City of Winnipeg said in a news release.

"It's important that vehicles are not parked on snow routes overnight in order to enable rapid and efficient snow clearing of these critical routes."

The annual snow route parking ban remains in effect until 7 a.m. on March 1.

More information about winter parking bans can be found at knowyourzone.winnipeg.ca, or you can contact the city by phone at 311, or by email at 311@winnipeg.ca.