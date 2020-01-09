Extended parking ban in effect as snow clearing efforts begin: City of Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg is extending the hours of its snow route parking ban to clear away the dump of snow that fell Wednesday and Thursday.

The extended parking ban on streets designated as snow routes will begin Friday at midnight, and will prohibit snow route parking from 12 a.m. until 7 a.m. daily.

The ban is being extended so that main streets, bus routes and collector streets can be cleared of snow, the city said Thursday.

The snow route parking ban normally covers the period from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

The extended ban will remain in place until snow clearing is completed. The city said it will notify the public when the two-hour extension is lifted.

Vehicles parked on snow routes — which are marked by signs — can be slapped with a $100 ticket, and may be towed.

The snow clearing effort comes after much of southern Manitoba was under a snowfall warning Wednesday. Winnipeg had received between five and 12 centimetres of snow by Thursday afternoon, said CBC weather specialist Riley Laychuk.

The city's website says clearing of Priority 1 streets, sidewalks and active transportation routes will begin Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by clearing of bus routes, collector streets, sidewalks and paths designated Priority 2.

Back lane clearing will start Friday morning, and clearing of Priority 3 sidewalks and active transportation paths will begin on Saturday morning.

More information about winter parking bans can be found at knowyourzone.winnipeg.ca, or you can contact the city by phone at 311, or by email at 311@winnipeg.ca.