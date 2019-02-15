'It was just a disaster': Ill-timed snow clearing has parents fearing for kids' safety

Staff and parents at Laura Secord School in Wolseley are disappointed in the city's snow clearing efforts this year.

After waiting days for the roads and sidewalks in their residential area to be cleared, the fix that finally came wasn't what they were hoping for.

Late last week, parents dropping kids off at the school were met by six or seven front-end loaders. That's according to the Wolseley Residents' Association.

"They had this massive snow clearing effort on a school day during school loading times," said Chris Beauvilain, a parent of a Laura Secord pupil. "It was terrifying to see students and parents scrambling around front-end loaders. They're huge, massive pieces of machinery. The kids are halfway up the wheels."

Beauvilain said the snow clearing equipment was blocking the parking zones and the accessible drop-off area in front of the school. He says one of the vehicles knocked over a school zone sign.

"The plows weren't stopping at stop signs or the crosswalks. It was just a disaster."

Despite assurances to the contrary, Laura Secord parents and staff were again surprised to see heavy equipment back on the street in front of the school during drop-off Thursday morning. (Shauna Labman)

School administration contacted the city and Cindy Gilroy, the councillor for Daniel McIntyre.

Gilroy's office responded — informing the school that measures were taken to ensure that this would not occur again. But on Thursday morning, parents were met with another fleet of snow-clearing vehicles.

"This is a winter city. We've got councillors saying we're the best snow clearing city in the world and it's a little discouraging and disappointing to see this happening, not just once but recurring," said Beauvilain. "It's amazing to me that in the entire city they chose to plow the school at that time."

Gilroy said she's not giving up on the issue and is encouraging parents to make official complaints to her office and to the city.

"We have to make it clear that snow clearing is not to take place in schools zones at school times," she said.

I understand the concerns, I have three young kids myself. - Michael Cantor, manager of streets maintenance

According to the city's own guidelines, Gilroy is right. Street maintenance crews have to follow a plowing manual which states that no snow clearing can be done in school zones during peak drop-off and pick-up hours in the morning or the afternoon.

Michael Cantor, the manager of streets maintenance for the City of Winnipeg, said this was a mistake on the part of the city crews assigned to Wolseley.

"I understand the concerns, I have three young kids myself," said Cantor. "This was really an unfortunate incident; and it's not the first time."

This is Cantor's first winter in his position. He said he's learned a lot and this incident in particular has inspired change.

The city's own snow clearing guidelines say crews can't operate in school zones during peak drop-off and pick-up hours. (Shauna Labman)

Starting immediately, Cantor said the city will be implementing a few fixes.

First, a memo will be issued to all relevant employees reiterating the rules for plowing school zones. Cantor's department is also in the process of drawing up new zone maps to ensure those rules are made visually clear to the crews.

"There are a lot of moving pieces since we do contract out some of those zones."

According to Cantor, the city hires 10 separate companies to perform snow clearing — each responsible for one zone — covering about 70 per cent of the city. The other 30 per cent is cleared by city crews.

Wolseley is one of the zones covered by city employees.

Starting next year, Cantor said all his employees will be required to attend winter training before the season begins.

"I think these steps will ensure that our employees are aware of this, how important it is, and remind them to have consideration for school zones."