'Ornery' snapping turtle stops traffic on Bishop Grandin Boulevard

We all know why chickens cross the road, but this weekend a Winnipeg police officer found out why a turtle would attempt a trip across a busy roadway.

Turns out they just want to get to the other side too, albeit at a little slower pace.

Winnipeg police received several calls about a large snapping turtle that was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Bishop Grandin Boulevard near River Road on Sunday afternoon.

Const. Chris Wingfield from the traffic division responded to the call.

An officer with our Traffic Division stumbled upon this snapping turtle earlier as it kept impeding traffic on Bishop Grandin Blvd. The turtle is now safe and a big thank you to the fine folks with the <a href="https://twitter.com/WinnipegHumane?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinnipegHumane</a> Society for their help. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPSTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPSTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/qblCDQPrsf">pic.twitter.com/qblCDQPrsf</a> —@wpgpolice

"In all seriousness, that's a pretty serious situation," he said later Sunday.

"Obviously we don't want the turtle to be hit by a car or causing a hazard on the roadway, someone could swerve and cause a collision."

On his first pass, Wingfield saw no sign of the turtle.

But after clearing the area he noticed a group of people standing by the roadside.

They had the turtle cornered.

'Not a very happy turtle'

"He had wandered onto the road again and was now back on the boulevard," said Wingfield.

"And it was not a very happy turtle."

Wingfield called for back-up from the Winnipeg Humane Society.

Police training doesn't include dealing with unhappy, snapping turtles, he said.

A crew from the Winnipeg Humane Society released the turtle on the banks of the Red River. (Submitted/CBC)

"These things are not very nice, in fact they can be downright ornery," he explained.

"He was opening his mouth very wide and doing a little bit of hissing, a little bit of spitting."

A crew from the humane society arrived and took the turtle to where it wanted to go — the banks of the nearby Red River.

Wingfield was told the turtle was roughly 20 years old and likely weighed around 30 lbs.

It's the first time in his 22 years with the service he's been sent to a turtle call.

"I've been to all kinds of other calls, the usual, the dogs, the moose and the deer, but never a snapping turtle."

