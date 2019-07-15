Don't make snap judgments on photo of Winnipeg first responders, police say

Nobody should jump to conclusions about the controversial photo of a man who appeared to be unresponsive while a first-responder crew was helping him, a Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson says.

Const. Rob Carver was responding Monday to backlash on social media over the photograph, which shows a man resting his head on the shoulder of a smiling emergency crew member.

The first responders have been criticized for seemingly making light of the incident by posing with the man.

Carver asked the public to avoid making snap judgments on the photo without context. He notes he does not know the full story himself, but police are investigating.

He also said the Winnipeg Police Service is trying to determine if one of their officers took another photo of the scene, as alleged, and if she did, what the point and purpose of the image was.

It could be 'perfect' response: Carver

"It's easy to judge from an outside standpoint and look at it and go, 'Well, that was inappropriate,'" Carver said about the photo posted on social media by Justin Highway.

"It might be inappropriate if you don't know what's going on, but it might be absolutely not only appropriate but perfect in terms of getting that person where they need to be safely."

The City of Winnipeg has said that first responders treated the man in a respectful and professional manner at all times.

Carver relayed a story he heard last weekend from a officer, who recalled being chastised by a passerby for marching alongside a woman dealing with a meth psychosis.

The cop was trying to relate to the woman, someone in good spirits but agitated, who was marching herself. She laughed when the officer joined her, Carver said.

"Him doing that made her laugh and made him connect with her in a way that they could get her into treatment, not have to use any force, talk to her at a very personal level," Carver told media.

"Those decisions are made by people who have lots and lots of experience."

Carver said people have sometimes asked to take photos with him since he's a recognizable face as a police spokesperson.

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver said they are trying to determine if one of their officers took a photo of the scene, as alleged, and if so, what the point and purpose of the image was. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"I'm going to caution people about making decisions and judgments and leaping to conclusions without all of the details."

Reaction has been critical of the photo showing an emergency crew assisting a man at Grant Avenue and Stafford Street on midday Friday.

In Highway's photo, a smiling Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service employee is seen sitting next to the man, who appeared to be in a vulnerable state, on a bus bench. The female officer is in front of him and accompanied by another police officer. A total of four WFPS employees are shown in the image.

Highway is "pretty positive" the female officer took a photo since her phone was turned sideways.

Unbecoming if true, Bowman says

"He was unresponsive and not able to verbalize any form of consent for them to be taking any photos of him in that condition," he told CBC News on Sunday.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said in a weekend tweet the fire paramedic chief and senior administration are also reviewing the photo.

"If valid, it's obviously unbecoming of what's expected by our emergency responders."

A city spokesperson said that the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service spent approximately 90 minutes caring for the individual while awaiting police transport.

"At the point this photo was taken, WFPS staff were providing information to WPS, while the individual was resting his head on the shoulder of one of our WFPS members. We can assure you that this individual was treated in a respectful and professional manner at all times."